Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against nine persons for their alleged involvement in an attack on policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

A head constable had sustained grievous head injuries when suspected bovine smugglers attacked a police party in the Rajpura area of the district on December 28 last year.

Also Read | Haryana Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Nuh After Intense Communal Tension Erupts During Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

“The chargesheet against the nine accused including a woman and three brothers was filed in the court of law for judicial determination in connection with the last year's attack on the police party,” a police official said.

He said the case, which was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code including attempt to murder at Police Station Ghagwal, was closed with the filing of the chargesheet.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Protests Erupt in Bhilwara District After Male Student Misbehaves With Class 8 Girl, Fills Her Water Bottle With Urine As Victim Finds ‘Love Letter’ Inside School Bag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)