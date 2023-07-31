Mumbai, July 31: Protests erupted in Rajasthan after a boy allegedly misbehaved with a girl at a school in the Bhilwara district. The boy, a school student reportedly put a "love letter" in the girl's school bag and even put urine in her water bottle. Police officials said that Bhilwara district was rocked by protests after the male student reportedly filled her water bottle with urine at the school.

Soon after the news spread, the incident led to public outrage as people took to the streets to protest. According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place at Rajkiya Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Bhilwara's Luhariya village. The victim is a Class 8 student of the school. In her statement, the girl said that she left her bag in her classroom during lunchtime. Rajasthan Shocker: Two Teenage Sisters Gang-Raped for 18 Months by Father's Co-Workers in Alwar, Both Pregnant; FIR Registered.

After returning from lunch, the female student opened her water bottle to drink water when she got the foul smell of urine. Furthermore, the girl said that she found a love letter with the word "I love you" inside her bag. After the school's principal failed to take an action in connection with the matter, enraged locals approached the tehsildar and lodged a complaint against him.

As there was no prompt response, the frustrated villagers pelted stones. The police had to resort to a lathi charge in order to restore order in the area. A police officer privy to the case said that the victim did not register a complaint with them. However, the police said that they will file a case against those involved in the stone pelting incident. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat After Learning of Her Engagement, Hangs Self to Death in Jhunjhunu.

Meanwhile, a strong police force is present in Luhariya village to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

