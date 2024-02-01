Varanasi, Feb 1 (PTI) Police held flag marches in sensitive areas of Varanasi ahead of Friday namaz, a day after the Varanasi district court allowed puja in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque here.

A large number of people offer Friday namaz in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

As a precautionary measure, security has been beefed up in the city in view of Friday namaz with police force conducting flag marches in sensitive areas, said Pragya Pathak, Assistant Police Commissioner of Dasheshmegh area. PTI COR SNS

