Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A police team from the Peda Kakani police station raided the office of a gutka and pan masala making unit here on August 28 and seized banned substances worth approximately Rs eight lakhs.

The police team, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Guntur (Urban), RN Ammi Reddy, carried out the raid based on credible information and also detained the main accused, Kameswara Rao, along with four others.

Also Read | Rajiv Kacholia’s StartUp ‘Speech and Debate India’ Booms Amid COVID-19, Provides Virtual Debating Platform For Young Kids From Class 1-12.

"There is ban on chewable tobacco products in Andhra Pradesh. Guntur urban police have been conducting raids. One Kameswara Rao from this district has been active in this business. Peda Kakani police got credible information about Kameswara Rao's business and raided their stock point on Friday. During that raid, chewing tobacco products worth almost Rs 8 lakhs were seized," Reddy told reporters.

He further said that two vehicles used for transporting gutka had also been seized by the police team adding that the accused will be produced before the court. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)