New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said on Tuesday that various political parties are using the Lakhimpur Kheri incident for their political gains.

"Keeping the upcoming elections in mind, various political parties are trying to use the Lakhimpur Kheri incident for their own political gains," Tyagi said.

He also said that instructions have been given for a complete, neutral investigation of the case and cases have been registered against everyone involved, including the minister's son.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)

