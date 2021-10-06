New Delhi, October 6: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released the provisional answer keys and question paper with recorded responses for answer key challenge for AIAPGET -2021. It has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2021 can visit the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in to view the answer key for the said exam and raise objections. Notably, candidates can raise objections till October 8, 2021 till 5 pm. Click here to check the official notification by the NTA regarding AIAPGET Answer Key 2021.

AIAPGET 2021 was held on September 18 in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. According to the official notification released by the NTA in this regard, "The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) per question challenged as a processing fee (refundable if found correct)." Notably, no challenge regarding the answer key will be entertained by the agency without receipt of the processing fee. Click here for direct link to Answer Key Challenge AIAPGET 2021.

In case of any queries or discrepancies, the candidates can contact NTA. For clarifications related to AIAPGET-2021 the candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at aiapget@nta.ac.in. The exam has been conducted for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH since 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).