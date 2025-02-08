Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that with the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly polls, the "politics of lies, fraud and freebies" has come to an end in the national capital. He also thanked "Delhi's smart people" for making Congress "zero."

"PM Modi's name is shining and after the defeat of AAP and its leaders, politics of lies, fraud and freebies has ended," Vij told reporters here.

"The country's politics is getting purified. Delhi's smart people made a good decision that Congress is zero in the country," he said.

Visuals showed BJP workers celebrating outside party's office in New Delhi as poll trends projected an apparent win for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which will mark a return of the party to power in the national capital after a span of 27 years.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva today said that people of the national Delhi have showed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will visit the party's headquarters later this evening and address BJP workers.

"People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It's a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi...He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening," Sachdeva said.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing and singing at the party office. BJP leaders including Delhi president Sachdeva and party's vice president Baijayant Panda among others gathered at the party office today.

According to data by the Election Commission at around 1 pm, BJP led in 47 constituencies, crossed the majority mark needed to win the 70-constituency strong Delhi assembly election. While the AAP was shown ahead on 22 seats, the Congress failed to score a single victory. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Narendra Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that the election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he said.

The Delhi BJP Chief further said AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj cheated public and hence will lose.

"Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Sachdeva said.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal. (ANI)

