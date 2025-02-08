Delhi, February 8: The BJP is on track for a historic comeback in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus, leading in 42 out of 70 assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India, the ruling AAP is lagging behind the BJP with leads in 28 seats of the national capital. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

As the BJP edges closer to victory, speculation grows over who will be the party's choice for the Delhi Chief Minister post, with no official candidate announced yet. Parvesh Verma, Virendra Sachdeva, and Kapil Mishra are among the top contenders for the top post. Scroll down to take a look at the most probable candidates for the post of Delhi CM. Delhi Election Result 2025: Pall of Gloom Seen at AAP Office After EC Trends Indicate BJP Well Above Majority Mark in Delhi Assembly Elections.

Parvesh Verma

One of the key names in the race to be the next Delhi Chief Minister is Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. He is contesting from the high-profile New Delhi seat against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. If Verma succeeds in defeating Kejriwal, he would be seen as a "giant killer" and a strong candidate for the Chief Minister's position.

Virendra Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva, the current Delhi BJP chief, is emerging as a strong contender for the Chief Minister's position. Known for his leadership within the party and strategic approach to Delhi's political landscape, Sachdeva has been instrumental in strengthening the BJP’s presence in the capital. AAP Suffers Delhi Election Defeat: From Sheeshmahal, and Liquor Scam to Anti Incumbency, See What Led to Party's Poll Debacle.

Dushyant Gautam

Dushyant Gautam, BJP's national general secretary and a prominent Dalit leader, is emerging as a key contender in the upcoming election. He is contesting from the Karol Bagh reserved seat against AAP's three-time MLA, Vishesh Ravi. Gautam, who has previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP and been active in student politics, has faced electoral setbacks in 2008 and 2013 from Kondli. However, his senior position in the BJP and strong Dalit representation make him a formidable candidate in the race.

Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta, another senior leader in the race, has proven his mettle by winning the Rohini seat in both 2015 and 2020, despite AAP's stronghold in Delhi. A former Delhi BJP chief and ex-leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta’s experience and resilience against AAP's electoral dominance make him a strong contender for the top post. Similarly, Satish Upadhyay, former Delhi BJP chief and ex-vice chairperson of NDMC, is contesting from Malviya Nagar. His previous leadership roles within the party could give him a significant advantage.

Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra, a prominent Hindutva figure, is a key contender in the race. A former AAP leader and minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet, Mishra switched to the BJP and now serves as the party’s Delhi vice president. He is contesting from Karawal Nagar. Known for his aggressive stance against AAP and strong Hindutva appeal, Mishra is seen as a potential candidate for a significant role in government formation.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, another prominent Sikh leader in the BJP, is contesting from Rajouri Garden, a seat he has won twice, including once on an Akali Dal ticket, a BJP ally. A former close aide of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, Sirsa has been instrumental in strengthening BJP's outreach to the Sikh community. His national profile, coupled with his previous role as president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, positions him as a strong candidate for a significant post if the BJP emerges victorious.

Ramesh Bidhuri

Ramesh Bidhuri, a prominent Gurjar leader and former MP, is another key contender in the race. He is contesting against AAP's Atishi Singh. Known for his outspoken nature, Bidhuri has been a significant BJP figure in Delhi politics. A strong victory could position him for a crucial role in the government.

However, it must be noted that the BJP has a history of surprising the public with its Chief Minister picks, often selecting first-time MLAs and young leaders for top positions. In states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the party has also included former MPs in key cabinet roles. Given Delhi’s significance as the national capital, the BJP may opt for a leader who can make a strong statement nationally.

The final decision will likely hinge on factors like caste representation, seniority, and political strategy. Will the BJP choose an experienced leader or a fresh face? If the party emerges victorious, the race for Delhi’s top post will kick into high gear.

