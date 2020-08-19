New Delhi, August 19: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that a population control law that applies to all citizens is needed in the country and hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enact it.

Singh expressed this view while speaking on a web-based platform. He praised the efforts of the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation engaged in a public awareness campaign for this purpose. He said that only by cultural nationalism can the country reach the pinnacle of progress, but the increasing population and vote bank politics remain the biggest deterrent to cultural nationalism. He expressed concern over the dwindling population of Sanatanis in Northeast India and said that the workers of Northeast areas of the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation are doing well. He appealed to the Central Government to consider this subject seriously. Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Team Need to Seek Exemption From Quarantine if Plan to Stay in Mumbai For More Than 7 Days, Says BMC Chief.

Giriraj Singh suggested that to eliminate population imbalance, the population law should be applied regardless of caste, religion, region and language. He said the huge population is proving to be a challenge in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. India bears the weight of about 18 per cent of the world's population, while its proportion of natural resources is low, i.e., around 2.4 per cent land and 4 per cent water. Also Read | Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Projects the Armed Forces in a Bad Light, 'It Never Happens the Way It Has Been Shown', Says Ex-Navy Officer Sandhya Suri.

While addressing the online meeting, the Union Minister motivated all the workers of the Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation. On the occasion of World Population Day on July 11, a memorandum was sent to the Prime Minister through the District Magistrates of about 200 districts across the country.

Speaking on the internal situation of the country, Giriraj Singh said that casteism is dangerous for the country. If India has to become a united India and Hindu culture has to become the path of the world, then it has to rise above casteism, he added. A culture that finds Shri Ram in every particle is needed to end disharmony, he said.

Expressing surprise at the silence of the so-called intellectuals and pseudo-secularists over a mob attack by a particular community on the house of a Dalit MLA of the Congress party in Bengaluru, he said that it is a dangerous sign for the future.

He hoped that now the population control law will be enacted by the Prime Minister at the earliest and will be equally applicable to all citizens of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)