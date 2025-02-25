Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) The potential of Assam in traditional industries like tea, tourism and emerging sectors such as healthcare were discussed by policymakers, experts and investors on the first day of the two-day 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' here on Tuesday.

Separate sessions covering various aspects of tea, tourism, healthcare and AYUSH and wellness sectors were held during the day, focusing on these core subjects linked with the state's development.

Speaking at a session on '200 Years & Growing: Nurturing Assam Tea's Vision for Global Leadership', state Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora maintained that Assam's tea industry is a dynamic and evolving sector poised for international success and not merely confined to its legacy.

He affirmed the state government's commitment to positioning Assam tea as a global leader and promoting it as a wellness beverage.

"With focused branding, strategic investments and collaborative efforts, Assam tea is set to command a formidable presence in global markets," Bora added.

Labour and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala highlighted various government initiatives aimed at empowering the tea industry, including healthcare and education.

Speakers at the session dwelt on the diversification of tea products, promoting tea tourism, challenges posed by climate change and tackling these bottlenecks.

They stressed the need for enhancing Assam tea branding and expanding its global appeal, and optimising returns and strengthening industry competitiveness.

The need for a skilled labour force, innovative approaches to market expansion and value chain enhancement were also discussed during the session.

In a session on tourism sector, titled 'Assam: Destination for All Seasons & All Reasons', state Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass emphasised the existing and emerging potential in the sector, like river tourism, wildlife and eco-tourism, tea tourism, golf tourism, adventure tourism, heritage tourism and others.

Additional Chief Secretary J B Ekka stressed the transformation of Assam as a year-round tourist destination with advanced tourism infrastructure and facilities.

Among different speakers at the session, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, highlighted eco-tourism models inspired by successful initiatives in the Union territory.

He also spoke about the challenges faced by the tourism industry of the archipelago, giving the stakeholders an idea about the preparedness required for sustainability.

The importance of enhancing international connectivity, developing luxury and experiential travel infrastructure to cater to high-value travellers, and diversification of tourism sector, were also underlined by the speakers.

The session on 'Health Horizons: Transformation of the Health Sector' underscored the state government's commitment to further improving its healthcare landscape through innovation, infrastructure enhancement and strategic public-private partnerships.

State Health Minister Ashok Singhal outlined the state government's vision to bolster healthcare accessibility, enhance infrastructure and propel digital health initiatives, ensuring equitable healthcare for all.

He emphasised that apart from patient care, Assam has the potential to become a hub for alternative medicine and that in the next three to five years, the state's private health infrastructure would undergo significant transformation.

Discussion on patient care and new opportunities for Assam, biomedical devices, manufacturing and investment, and wellness, ayurveda, yoga and diet were held as part of the session.

Assam's traditional strengths and potential in sectors like AYUSH, tea and fragrance, focusing on sustainable growth and global opportunities, was the focal point of a session on 'AYUSH, Tea, Fragrance & Flavours'.

Experts, entrepreneurs and policymakers deliberated how these industries can drive economic growth, create employment and contribute towards the state's distinctive global identity during the session.

European Union ambassador Herve Delphin offered a broader international perspective on the potential for Assam's tea, fragrance and AYUSH sectors in the global economy and the EU market.

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora highlighted the potential of these industries in employment generation, promoting sustainability and enhancing Assam's export potential.

He expressed optimism for future collaborations aimed at innovating and elevating Assam's unique products on the global stage.

Panelists at the session shared insights on innovation, sustainability and market trends in their respective fields, and also discussed how Assam can leverage its resources and expertise to gain a competitive advantage in global markets.

