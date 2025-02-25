Srinagar, February 25: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday extended his good wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on Herath, the Kashmiri equivalent of Maha Shivaratri. "Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Herath! May this sacred festival bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings to every home. Herath Mubarak!" Abdullah posted on his official X account.

Herath is a Kashmiri festival that is celebrated on the 13th day of the dark half of the month of Phalguna, between February and March. It holds cultural and socio-religious importance for the Kashmiri Pandits, who have continued to celebrate the festival even after migrating due to the eruption of militancy in the valley. Herath: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Kashmiri Pandit Community, Wishes Prosperity and Harmony Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2025.

Herath is also known as the night of Hara, or Shiva. Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also extended Herath greetings to the community. "Herath Mubarak to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. May this occasion bring joy and happiness to all of you," she posted on X.