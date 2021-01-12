Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Pothula Sunitha has filed her nomination as Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for election to the one vacant seat in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

She filed nomination on Monday afternoon by submitting documents to election returning officer PV Subba Reddy, according to a statement by the party on Monday.

Pothula Sunitha was Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC. However, she has resigned from TDP and joined YSRCP. Sunita has resigned from her council membership on 28 October 2020.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council chairman accepted her resignation on November 30, 2020. Due to this reason, an election is necessitated for the vacant seat.

Today, YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has issued B Form to Potula Sunita for the vacant MLC seat. She filed nomination for that position in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. The by election will be held on January 28, 2021.

Last date for filing nominations is January 18, scrutiny of nominations on January 19, last date for withdrawal of nominations on January 21. Election and counting will be held on January 28, 2021, the notification stated. (ANI)

