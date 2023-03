Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday said over 300 workers were deployed to restore electricity supply in several northern districts, which were struck by a nor'wester.

The affected districts include Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. "By 3 am today, power supply was restored in all the affected districts," Biswas said, after meeting with block and district-level officials via video conference.

The state's power department has also set up a 24x7 control room under the supervision of the director of power distribution and chief engineer.

Leaves of the department employees until March 28 have also been cancelled to ensure that any emergency power situation is dealt with urgency.

"I have also directed the officials concerned to stay alert to ensure steady power supply during the ongoing board examinations," Biswas said.

