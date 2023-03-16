Srinagar, March 16: A man, posing as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office, was arrested in Srinagar city on Thursday, police said. Kiran Patel, belonging to Gujarat, was picked up by J&K Police from a 5-star hotel in Srinagar where he had been staying.

"Police got suspicious and started gathering information about the accused who turned out to be an imposter posing as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign) in the PMO at New Delhi. Chahatt Khanna Claims Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Proposed Marriage to Her in Tihar Jail.

"The imposter had forged documents to deceive people in the security who provided him security cover during his stay here," a source said, adding that an FIR was registered against him and he was immediately arrested. CCTV Footage Shows Luxury Items Found During Raid in Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Cell in Mandoli Jail (Watch Video).

"Preliminary investigation reveals that he has managed to dupe gullible people for monetary and other material benefits. The FIR has been registered in Nishat Police Station of Srinagar and further investigation is going on," the source said.

