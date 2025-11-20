Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): In response to Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bhaidham's allegations against Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra over the state's newly implemented anti-conversion law, senior Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas issued a sharp counterstatement here on Thursday.

Bhaidham had accused Dotasra of instigating people to oppose the Anti-Conversion Act and provoking unrest against the legislation. Reacting strongly, Khachariyawas said the Congress has always been opposed to forced religious conversions. Still, the BJP is attempting to divert public attention from real issues by repeatedly pushing a Hindu-Muslim narrative.

Also Read | Tripura Accident: Passenger Train Collides With Pick-Up Van Near SK Para Railway Station in Dhalai, Multiple Deaths Suspected (Watch Video).

Khachariyawas said, "We are also firmly against forced religious conversions. But the BJP is trying to create communal divisions to distract people from the rising crime rate and law-and-order failures in Rajasthan. Instead of making political statements every day, the Minister of State for Home should focus on controlling crime."

Taking a direct jibe at Bhaidham, he added, "Jawahar Singh Bhaidham should receive an award from the President--not for good work, but for giving the most political statements while ignoring the crime situation in the state. His job is to ensure safety and security, not to target opposition leaders."

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Kashmiri Vendors, Students Face Profiling and Threats Nationwide.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP government is using the anti-conversion law as a political tool rather than a governance measure. He said the ruling party is attempting to suppress voices of dissent by branding legitimate criticism as provocation.

Khachariyawas also reiterated that the Congress supports any law that protects individuals from coercion but opposes "misuse of such laws for political gains." He emphasised that the state government should prioritise strengthening policing, improving public safety, and addressing rising incidents of violence instead of engaging in what he called "divisive politics."

The remarks have intensified the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP-led state government and the opposition Congress, especially over sensitive issues related to religion, law and order, and governance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)