India News | Pregnant Elephant Allegedly Fed Pineapple Stuffed with Crackers Dies in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], June 3 (ANI): A pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala's Malappuram.

The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water.

"It died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw," said Wildlife Officer, Silent Valley National Park.

Photos showed the elephant standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in water, for some relief from the pain. (ANI)

