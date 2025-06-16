Hyderabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked officials to prepare an action plan to provide all necessary facilities in the 34 medical colleges in the state.

Reddy, who held a meeting with Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and officials on health department, also suggested offering Japanese language as an optional in the nursing colleges in view of the demand for nursing personnel from the state in Japan.

The government of Japan is ready to extend support in this regard, he said.

The CM instructed that a team of officials should visit every medical college in the state and then submit a report on the requirement of funds and other support from the government, an official release said.

The meeting discussed various issues raised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) vis-a-vis medical colleges in the state, it said.

He directed that a comprehensive report be submitted on the appointments in government medical colleges, promotions to teaching staff, increasing beds in hospitals affiliated to the medical colleges and others.

The CM told the officials to inform if any funds, approvals and others are pending from the Union Health Ministry.

The issues would be addressed by taking them up with Union Health Minister J P Nadda and the ministry officials, he said.

He also suggested preparing an app to supervise various issues in hospitals, including the number of patients visiting hospitals, doctors and hospital timings, the release added.

