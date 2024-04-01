New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu extended on Monday warm greetings to the people of Odisha on the statehood day, also known as 'Utkal Diwas' and prayed for Odisha's development.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "Warm greetings to people on Odisha Day! Odisha is known for its vast natural wealth and rich cultural heritage. The resilient people of this state have made great contributions to the development of Odisha and the country. Odisha has produced many icons over the centuries, including several makers of modern India. May Lord Jagannath bless the state and its people with greater success and prosperity."

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of the state's foundation day, or Utkala Dibasa.

"Odisha is writing a glorious history in all fields. Odisha has become prosperous due to the commitment of every Odia. In keeping with this era of transformation, the idea of creating a 'developed Odisha' is the idea of Odia. On this 'Odisha Day' let us strengthen our 'asmita and swaviman' and move forward towards building 'developed Odisha'," Chief Minister Patnaik said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi on X said, "Wishing everyone a very happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha."

"Greetings to our sisters and brothers in Odisha on their statehood day. With its diverse ethos and traditions, Odisha has gained fame as a global attraction as a jewel in Bharat's vibrant cultural tapestry. May the state script an exemplary growth story in the times to come," Shah wrote on X.

Extending his greetings to the Odia people, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the need for employment opportunities in the state.

"On the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, we extend our warmest greetings and good wishes to the people of the state. Odisha is known for its riveting natural beauty, unique culture, and beautiful monuments and is home to a large tribal population that values nature," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

The post further reads, "Odisha needs more employment opportunities, freedom from corruption and the betterment of all its people. These assembly elections are the opportune moment to ensure that. Only the Congress party can ensure that. On this solemn day, let us pledge for a brighter future for Odisha, so that it continues to play its part in nation-building."

Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, is celebrated annually to mark the formation of the state of Odisha on April 1.

The entire state actively participates in the celebration of its foundation day, marked by cultural events held across the region. (ANI)

