New Delhi, March 6: As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady Savita Kovind flagged off a fitness run at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The President, along with the senior officials and staff of the President's Secretariat, participated in the run. "President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady, Smt Savita Kovind, flagged off a fitness run at Rashtrapati Bhavan today as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Along with the President, senior officials and staff of the President's Secretariat participated in the run," Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet informed. PM Narendra Modi to Address Launch Ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav Se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' Tomorrow.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 Years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

