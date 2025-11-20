Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Chhattisgarh to attend the attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations.

Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai received President Murmu on her arrival at Ambikapur air field in Surguja district.

"Governor of Chhattisgarh Shri Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh," read an X post by the President.

Earlier today, Union Minister Tokhan Sahu welcomed President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh, highlighting how it is a matter of pride for the state.

"On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Droupadi Murmu is arriving here, and it is a matter of pride for us. PM Modi has announced Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and is being celebrated across the country with enthusiasm," the Union Minister told reporters here.

The President is on a three-day tour to Chatisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On November 21, President is set to visit Telangana, where she will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025. at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad. The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

On November 22, President will grace the special session commemorating the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the President's Secretariat, the President will visit Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to 22, 2025. (ANI)

