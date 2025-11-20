Mau, November 20: Three people were killed and seven were injured, including four children, in a collision between an e-rickshaw and a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, police informed on Thursday. The incident took place in Dashai Pokhra in the district. Superintendent of Police Mau stated that the affected people have been sent to the hospital, and children are undergoing treatment. Mau Road Accident: Double-Decker Bus Travelling From Bihar to Varanasi Overturns Near Murli Dhaba in Uttar Pradesh, 14 Passengers Injured.

SP of Mau, Elamaran G, said, "Three people died due to a collision between an e-rickshaw and a bus.. 4 children were injured. These people have been sent to the higher centre for better treatment. The vehicle has been taken into custody, and an investigation is being conducted. Legal action will be taken after obtaining procedure... The vehicle and the bus have been taken into custody while an investigation is underway. Mumbai Road Accident: 1 Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Scooter Near Shivajinagar Junction; Accused Driver Arrested.

"The children are undergoing treatment. One adult is injured, but he is being treated accordingly... The driver is not in custody yet; efforts are being made to arrest him," the police official said. As per officials, 10 people were travelling on the e-rickshaw when it met with the accident. The police have taken the government bus into custody. More details awaited.

