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Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday, marking the beginning of her four-day visit to the state and Maharashtra.

She was received by the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Anupriya Patel at the Rajkot airport

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In a post on X, the Rastrapati Bhavan said, "Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devvrat, and Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, and Chemicals & Fertilisers Smt Anupriya Patel received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Rajkot, Gujarat", she said.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2043645563527372917?s=20

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During her visit, President Murmu attended several academic and public events, including the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot.

The next day, she will head to Gandhinagar to grace the 'Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava' at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, according to a release.

On the same day, the President will also grace the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University at Gandhinagar.

On April 15, Droupadi Murmu will head to Maharashtra for the second leg of her visit, where she will grace the second convocation ceremony of AIIMS Nagpur. On the same day, she will grace the valediction ceremony of the 78th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Officer Trainees at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur, the release stated.

She will conclude her visit by attending the sixth convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya at Wardha on April 16.

Earlier on Wednesday, a youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, attending the Ministry of Home Affairs' "Watan Ko Jano" programme, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In an X post from Rastrapati Bhavan, it said, "A youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir attending the programme 'Watan Ko Jano', organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."The 'Watan Ko Jano' programme, organised by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under funding from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, is aimed at fostering national integration by exposing children of the age less than 18 years from government-run homes to the cultural, historical, and technological advancements of other parts of the country.

The 'Watan Ko Jano' programme has been successful in promoting national integration, fostering unity among India's youth, and helping create a more inclusive, harmonious society, according to an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)