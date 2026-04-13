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Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has described the s*xual harassment allegations emerging from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik office as “gravely concerning and anguishing”, underlining that the company is acting with urgency and seriousness. The controversy has triggered widespread concern across India’s IT sector, with multiple stakeholders now demanding accountability and systemic reforms.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, Chandrasekaran said that action has already been initiated against the accused employees and that TCS is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. “The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation,” he stated. How 6 Women Cops Went Undercover To Crack Nashik TCS Case.

A comprehensive internal probe is currently being led by Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS. Chandrasekaran added that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. He also emphasised that the company will implement necessary corrective measures and process improvements to prevent such incidents in the future.

Allegations Trigger Wider Scrutiny

The case surfaced after eight female employees at TCS’ Nashik facility accused certain senior colleagues of s*xual harassment and mental abuse. The allegations have intensified scrutiny on workplace safety standards within the IT industry, especially after claims that the company’s human resources department failed to adequately address complaints. Nashik MNC S*x Harassment Case: How Did Women Cops Catch Accused Red-Handed?

Local authorities have stepped in, with police forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. According to reports, seven individuals, including a female HR manager, have been arrested so far. TCS has confirmed that employees under investigation have been suspended pending enquiry and reiterated its commitment to ensuring employee safety and well-being.

NITES Seeks Government Intervention

Amid the escalating controversy, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment seeking intervention. In a letter addressed to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the organisation has called for a comprehensive audit of compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act across TCS operations.

NITES has demanded a time-bound inspection to examine the constitution, independence and functioning of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs). It has also urged authorities to review all reported, pending and resolved s*xual harassment cases in recent years. The body further called for scrutiny of the role played by HR personnel and senior management, including whether employees were discouraged from reporting incidents or faced retaliation.

Beyond TCS, NITES has recommended a broader state-level audit of POSH compliance across IT and IT-enabled services companies operating in Maharashtra, particularly large multinational firms.

“The employees are critical contributors to India’s economic growth and deserve workplaces that are safe, respectful and compliant with the law. We request the ministry to treat this matter with utmost urgency and seriousness, not only to address the present case but also to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” NITES said.

The case continues to evolve, with both internal and external investigations underway, placing renewed focus on corporate accountability and workplace safety in India’s IT sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).