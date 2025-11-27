New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly at Bhubaneswar, highlighting the state's rich history and contributions to India's freedom struggle and nation-building, according to a press release by the President's Secretariat.

The President called for collective efforts to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, contributing to India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. She urged MLAs to fulfill citizens' expectations, realising their dreams and bringing smiles to their faces

Also Read | CTET February 2026 Exam Registration Begins: CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18 at ctet.nic.in; Check Key Dates, Fees and Steps To Apply.

She praised Odisha's tradition of women's empowerment, noting the state's consistent representation of women in the Assembly.

The President felt nostalgic while addressing the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. She said that after many years, old memories of this place had resurfaced. As a legislator, she had asked questions, and as a minister, she had answered legislators' questions in this house, added the release.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 28 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The President underlined that Odisha has an ancient tradition of women's empowerment. She said that it is a matter of pride that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has a long history of women's representation.

Before and after independence, there has been no Legislative Assembly in Odisha without women's representation. She stated that women from Odisha have made the country proud by achieving success in various fields.

The President noted that the Odisha Legislative Assembly has passed numerous public welfare laws. She was happy to note that the 17th Legislative Assembly has held many productive meetings in a very short period. She pointed out that this Assembly has a healthy tradition of dialogue.

The President said that Odisha is making rapid progress. She appreciated the Odisha Government for taking many new initiatives in areas such as agriculture, education, health, development of tribal and other disadvantaged groups, housing, disaster management, etc. She was happy to note that the process of industrialisation in Odisha is taking a new shape with the concerted efforts of the central and state governments.

The President said that nature has blessed Odisha with all kinds of bounty. It is blessed with abundant mineral deposits, forests, water resources, and human resources. Odisha's environment is highly conducive to the development of agriculture, industry, and commerce. By leveraging all these advantages, Odisha can be transformed into a leading state in the country.

The President said that the centenary of Odisha's formation will be celebrated in 2036. If all stakeholders can work together to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, it will be Odisha's most significant contribution in making India a developed nation by 2047. She expressed confidence that everyone will work with the spirit of 'Nation First'.

The President said that MLAs are the people's representatives. People of Odisha have immense hope and trust in them and have entrusted them with a huge responsibility. It is the duty of all MLAs to fulfil citizens' expectations, realise their dreams, and bring smiles to their faces.

The President said that this is the age of technology. As public representatives, MLAs have many admirers and followers. They are eager to know what they say and what they do.

Both their words and conduct are invaluable. What MLAs say, and how they say it, in and outside the House, is known to everyone. She said that their conduct and words should be such that, by following them, their admirers and followers can help build society and the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)