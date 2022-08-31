New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended condolences to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi after her mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy.

"Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss," tweeted President Murmu.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences to Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," tweeted PM Modi.

The party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh informed about the demise on Wednesday.

"Smt Sonia Gandhi's mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th of August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi and his son Rahul Gandhi, including Priyanka Gandhi, are currently in Italy. (ANI)

