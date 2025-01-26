New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, along with her Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, departed from Kartavya Path in New Delhi after the conclusion of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

The two leaders left the saluting dais and made their way to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presidential buggy, accompanied by the President's bodyguards.

This year, India invited Indonesian President Subianto as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

The Indonesian contingent also participated in the Republic Day parade, which featured a 190-member military band and 152 cadets from the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

Indonesia's rich military musical tradition took centre stage at the parade, captivating the audience with a mesmerising performance by the 190-member Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta band from the Indonesian Military Academy.

The band's stunning display at Kartavya Path in New Delhi of discipline and unity showcased Indonesia's military prowess, with a perfect blend of snare drums, tenor drums, bass drums, bellyrahs, trombones, trumpets, and flutes.

The name "Canka Lokananta" itself carries deep meaning, symbolising the band's role in instilling discipline, responsibility, and teamwork among cadets.

The contribution of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) in the Republic Day celebrations was also prominent with the marching contingent of 152 personnel from all branches of the military.

These soldiers, marching in perfect unison, highlighted Indonesia's unity and strength, underlining the commitment to the national motto, "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" (Unity in Diversity).

Their precise movements showcased Indonesia's military readiness and national cohesion, symbolising the country's rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, India's President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations, highlighting 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasising "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation), while Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. (ANI)

