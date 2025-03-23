IPL 2025 Orange Cap Holder: Virat Kohli occupies the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2025 after starting the season with a bang, hitting an unbeaten 59 against KKR. The RCB star is followed by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane at two and Phil Salt at number three in the IPL 2025 Orange Cap list. While the 10 teams will eye the IPL 2025, there will be competition among the batters to top the list of most runs in IPL 2025. The highest run-getter in the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap. You can check the list of top run scorers in IPL 2025 below. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The batsman with the most runs will get to wear an Orange Cap while fielding, indicating that he is the top scorer. And if another batsman surpasses him, he will hold the Orange Cap. Throughout the IPL season, the Orange Cap keeps moving from one batsman to another. And eventually, the batsman who finishes with the most runs wins the Orange Cap. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

IPL 2025 Orange Cap List

Pos Player Team M Runs HS 50 100 1 Virat Kohli RCB 1 59 59* 1 - 2 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 1 56 56 1 - 3 Phil Salt RCB 1 56 56 1 - 4 Sunil Narine KKR 1 44 44 - - 5 Rajat Patidar RCB 1 34 34 - -

(Updated after KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match)

(Important Abbreviations: M-Matches, HS-Highest Score)

Last season Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap as he finished with 741 runs. Kohli has won the Orange Cap twice. In IPL’s history, David Warner has won the Orange Cap most times. The former Australian batsman has won the Orange Cap record three times, that is in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 12:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).