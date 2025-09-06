New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Teachers' Day was celebrated across the country on Friday to laud the role of teachers in shaping their students' lives. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several chief ministers paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, recalling his life's dedication to education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Teachers' Day. He said that the dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future.

"Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy Teachers Day! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary," he added.

On the occasion, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conferred National Awards on teachers from across the country at a function held in New Delhi today on Teachers' Day.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that like food, clothing and shelter, education is essential for a person's dignity and security. Sensible teachers work to instill a sense of dignity and security in children. She recalled her time as a teacher and described that time to be a very meaningful period of my life.

The President said that education makes a person capable. Children from the poorest of backgrounds can touch the skies of progress with the power of education. Affectionate and devoted teachers play the most important role in giving strength to the flight of children. The biggest reward for teachers is that their students remember them throughout their lives and make commendable contributions to the family, society and country.

The President said that building the character of students is the primary duty of a teacher. Sensitive, responsible and dedicated students who follow moral conduct are better than those students who are only interested in competition, bookish knowledge and selfishness. A good teacher has both emotions and intellect. The coordination of emotions and intellect also impacts the students.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant benefit for the teachers, stating that all teachers in the state would now be able to avail cashless medical treatment. This facility would cover teachers in primary, upper-primary, secondary, and aided schools and colleges, as well as Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and cooks.

The CM remarked on the development as "historic", stating that around nine lakh teacher families will directly benefit. Teachers and their families will no longer face financial difficulties in the event of illness or emergency.

The CM described it as "a symbol of the government's gratitude for teachers' contributions."

CM Yogi also honoured a total of 81 teachers from basic and secondary education sectors with the State Teacher Award at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow.

The CM also announced the formation of a high-level committee to consider increasing allowances for Shiksha Mitras and instructors. After receiving the committee's report, the government will make a positive decision.

He emphasised that teachers are not only knowledge providers but also builders of the nation's foundation. Their respect and welfare remain the government's priority.CM Yogi said initiatives like Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have significantly improved the condition of schools in the state.

Under Operation Kayakalp, 1.36 lakh schools have been equipped with 19 basic facilities. Through Project Alankar, 2,100 schools have been provided new buildings and safe environments. Initiatives like Nipun Bharat Mission and Bal Vatika enhance children's language and mathematical skills while providing nutrition and basic education.

On the occasion of 'Teachers' Day,' Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over a 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence for the first time, interacting with 37 distinguished teachers from remote areas of 19 districts and recognising them for their outstanding contributions to education.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the initiative aimed to explore ways to enhance collaboration and provide students with contemporary, technology-enabled learning.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings for the occasion of Teacher's Day and said that, according to the principle of karma, we must always continue to do good deeds.

"Thanks to teachers' consistent and dedicated efforts, parents are now prioritising enrolling their children in government schools. Teachers remain a source of inspiration for all, and for a child, after God, the most important figures are the mother and the teacher," CM Patel said, according to an official statement.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the entire Teachers fraternity to join hands with the state government for the reconstruction of Telangana state. The Chief Minister stressed that the proposed new Education Policy will bring many reforms in the education sector, which will help to rebuild the state, Telangana CMO said in a press release.

Speaking at the Teachers' Day celebrations on Friday, the Chief Minister said that he was holding the education portfolio for the revival of the key sector, alleging that it was completely ruined during the 10-year BRS rule in the state.

"Many Chief Ministers kept the Revenue, Finance and Irrigation departments under their control. I have been closely monitoring the education wing as an education minister," the CM said, taking strong exception to some opposition leaders' comments against him for holding an education portfolio.

"My strong counter to them is I am already reviving the education sector by introducing a slew of reforms," he said.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya felicitated Rajat Chandra Goswami, a 94-year-old primary school teacher who is also the oldest surviving retired primary school teacher of the State, at his residence at Adhar Satra, Hatigarh in Jorhat on Friday.

It may be noted that the Governor, through an initiative named 'Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman', has directed all DCs to make arrangements for honouring the oldest surviving retired primary school teacher in their respective districts on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

As part of the initiative, felicitating the senior-most surviving retired primary teacher in Jorhat on the occasion, the Assam Governor said, "Shri Goswami is not just a teacher, but a luminary who has immensely contributed to the academic landscape of the district administration as well as the state."

He said that Goswami, through his teaching, shaped countless students who are now serving society in various capacities. The Governor expressed his happiness at being able to personally felicitate Goswami after visiting the latter's residence.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. (ANI)

