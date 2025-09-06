New Delhi, September 5: Today, September 5, the Delhi police said that they arrested a 31-year-old pilot of a private airline for allegedly trying to film a woman on a hidden camera in Shani Bazar. The alleged incident, which took place on Saturday, August 30, came to light when a woman raised an alarm when she saw the accused recording videos of her in the market in Kishangarh village.

Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), confirmed the incident. Goel said that the accused pilot allegedly used a lighter-shaped spy camera to film videos of unsuspecting women, reports PTI. After the incident, the Kishangarh police station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began investigating the matter. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death During Argument Over Instagram Reels In Najafgarh, Later Tries To Die by Suicide.

During the investigation, cops reviewed CCTV of the area and later circulated the suspect's photo among their networks. The police traced the accused pilot with the help of local intelligence and secret informers and later arrested him. When questioned, the accused, identified as Priyadarshi, confessed to recording women without their consent.

The police also recovered a hidden spy camera from the accused. Speaking to news agency ANI, Aishwarya Singh, DCP South-West Delhi, said, "The accused has been doing such activities for about one and a half to two years. The accused is a pilot of a private airline." It is also reported that 74 objectionable photos and videos of women were found with the accused. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law in Rohini Over Domestic Dispute, Arrested.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man reportedly sustained a gunshot wound after his friend accidentally fired a country-made pistol while handling it inside a flat in Southeast Delhi's Badarpur area today, September 5. The victim was identified as Krish Sharma, a resident of Jagmal Enclave in Faridabad, who suffered a bullet injury to his left foot in the incident.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

