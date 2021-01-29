New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday hailed the President's address on the first day of Parliament's Budget session as "historic" and said it depicted the picture of developing India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said President Ram Nath Kovind shared the details of the work done by the Modi government for prosperity of farmers, employment of labourers and youth, respect for women, health of the entire nation and making India self-reliant.

"The President's address to the first joint session of Parliament in the new year and the new decade was historic. Despite a pandemic like corona, India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, neither stopped nor tired.

"The President told the country about these continuous efforts of the central government," Nadda said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The entire world is applauding the Centre's efforts under PM Modi's leadership to keep 130 crore countrymen united during the pandemic, taking courageous decisions for strengthening national security and economy, and laying the foundation of public welfare, he said.

The BJP president further said under Modi's leadership, problems and projects which were pending for years were resolved, be it abrogation of Article 370, construction of Sri Ram temple, Bodo Peace Accord or Bru-Reang Agreement.

In his customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Kovind strongly defended the three new farm laws saying their benefits have begun reaching 10 crore small farmers.

He also condemned as "very unfortunate" the violence and the "dishonour" to the tricolour during the protesting farmer union's tractor parade here on Republic Day.

Without naming China, the President slammed the neighbouring country for its efforts to disrupt peace at the Line of Actual Control in "utter disregard" of bilateral relations and agreements.

