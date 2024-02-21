Port Blair, Feb 21 (PTI) The queen of the Great Andamanese tribe and the king of the Onge tribe on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu who is on a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Murmu becomes the first President to meet chiefs of the Great Andamanese people who fought with the British in 1859, and the Onge community, one of the most primitive tribes of the country.

Also Read | Indian Government Planning To Have Three to Four Semiconductor Fabrication Plants in Next Five Years, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Great Andamanese Queen Surmai and Onge King Totoko gifted the President replicas of traditional musical instrument ‘Bomu' and a canoe. Murmu also presented them with mementoes and expressed happiness to meet them.

“I am honoured to meet the President. I gifted her our traditional musical instrument Bomu. She was curious to know how to play the instrument,” Queen of Great Andamanese Surmai said.

Also Read | Detonator Found in Kalyan Video: 54 Electronic Detonators in Two Boxes Found Abandoned at Busy Kalyan Railway Station Near Mumbai.

The queen talked to her in Hindi while the Onge king communicated with the President in Ongan language through an interpreter.

Great Andamanese king Jirake died in 2005 and the queen is now the chief of the tribe. The Great Andamanese, settled presently on Strait Island, fought with bows and arrows with British soldiers who tried to occupy their land on May 14, 1859.

The Onges inhabit the Little Andaman and two other islands. Coconut plantations have been raised for their benefit while the administration provided them with free rations and healthcare services. Onges go hunting and fishing occasionally, according to a website of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration.

The one-hour-long meeting took place at Raj Niwas in Port Blair, the residence of the lieutenant governor.

Nearly 30 selected representatives of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of the archipelago also called on Murmu who, during an interactive session, tried to understand the aspirations and goals of the PVTGs.

Among the 30 were Techa who is the first Great Andamanese to have cleared the NEET (UG-2022), and Olake, the first from that tribe to become a Junior Engineer in the island's PWD department.

They told the President that various government schemes helped them in their education, getting scholarships, houses, ration, medical facilities and other daily needs.

Speaking to PTI, Techa said, “Meeting the President was a dream come true for all of us. She advised us to go for higher studies.”

She said Murmu also inquired whether they are getting all facilities under the PM JANMAN scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) aims to improve the socio-economic status of PVTGs.

Olake said, “It was a fine interactive session. She suggested that there should be two hostels for girls and boys each in Port Blair where all PVTGs students can stay and study.”

Sportspersons such as Moore (cricket), Dech and Jurol (Archery) were also among the people who met the President.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)