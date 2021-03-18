Jabalpur, Mar 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the principal of a convent school in a case of alleged attempt to convert a family.

Sister Bhagya, the applicant,shall "join the investigation" whenever required by the police, said Justice Atul Sreedharan in the order on Tuesday.

The court directed her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount, her counsel, senior advocate Brain D'Silva said.

On February 22, an FIR was registered against Sister Bhagya, principal of Sacred Heart Convent High School, Khajuraho, under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

A woman assistant librarian of the school who had been sacked for poor performance lodged complaint against Sister Bhagya, alleging that she promised to cure the woman's ailing husband if the family converted to Christianity, the lawyer said.

The principal had earlier complained to the sub divisional magistrate about threats of self-immolation by the woman if she did not get her job back and the possibility that a false case of conversion may be registered, the lawyer added.

Following the issuance of the ordinance, the MP Assembly recently passed a law penalizing `fradulent' religious conversions.

