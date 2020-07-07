Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): A Mumbai-based private hospital got its first robot 'Gollar' to assist the healthcare staff in the hospital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gollar is remotely controlled trolley is capable of carrying medicine, food water, etc. for the patient in quarantine wards in the hospital.

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers CEO, Two Directors Among 12 Arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police.

"Robot 'Gollar' has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai! It'll get you food, water & medicines," tweeted Maharashtra Chief Minister's office on Tuesday.

"This is an important step in our War Against Virus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities," it added.

Also Read | Leh Administration Issues Order Regarding Unlock 2.0: All Private/Commercial Vehicles Permitted to Ply on All Days : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,11,987 cases, out of which 87,699 are active, 1,15,262 have been cured/discharged and 9,026 have died, according to the Union Health Ministry on July 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)