New Delhi, July 7: India's coronavirus case tally crossed 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total positive cases have increased to 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases. The number of cured patients have improved to 4,39,948 and 20,160 people have so far died due to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with a total of 2,11,987 COVID-19 cases and 9,026 deaths. Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 1,14,978 cases. Delhi crossed the 1 lakh cases mark on Tuesday and 3,115 people have died so far in the national capital. COVID-19: India's National Positivity Rate Stands at 6.73%.
India's coronavirus tally crossed 7 lakh mark:
India's COVID19 case tally crosses 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases & 467 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated 20,160 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/IDI8t4VhnH
— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|67
|74
|0
|141
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|10860
|8920
|239
|20019
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|176
|92
|2
|270
|4
|Assam
|4264
|7882
|14
|12160
|5
|Bihar
|3031
|8997
|97
|12125
|6
|Chandigarh
|82
|401
|6
|489
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|624
|2667
|14
|3305
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|183
|114
|0
|297
|9
|Delhi
|25620
|72088
|3115
|100823
|10
|Goa
|745
|1061
|7
|1813
|11
|Gujarat
|8497
|26315
|1960
|36772
|12
|Haryana
|3893
|13335
|276
|17504
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|303
|763
|11
|1077
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3219
|5318
|138
|8675
|15
|Jharkhand
|759
|2068
|20
|2847
|16
|Karnataka
|14389
|10527
|401
|25317
|17
|Kerala
|2254
|3341
|27
|5622
|18
|Ladakh
|168
|836
|1
|1005
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3088
|11579
|617
|15284
|20
|Maharashtra
|87699
|115262
|9026
|211987
|21
|Manipur
|656
|734
|0
|1390
|22
|Meghalaya
|36
|43
|1
|80
|23
|Mizoram
|64
|133
|0
|197
|24
|Nagaland
|382
|243
|0
|625
|25
|Odisha
|3002
|6486
|38
|9526
|26
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|27
|Punjab
|1828
|4494
|169
|6491
|28
|Rajasthan
|3949
|16278
|461
|20688
|29
|Sikkim
|60
|65
|0
|125
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46836
|66571
|1571
|114978
|31
|Telangana
|10646
|14781
|306
|25733
|32
|Tripura
|460
|1219
|1
|1680
|33
|Uttarakhand
|533
|2586
|42
|3161
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|8718
|19109
|809
|28636
|35
|West Bengal
|6973
|15235
|779
|22987
|Cases being reassigned to states
|5034
|5034
|Total#
|259557
|439948
|20160
|719665
The national positivity rate in India for COVID-19 stood at 6.73 percent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The infection rate was released by the government shortly after it announced that more than one crore (10 million) tests have been conducted in India so far, since the outbreak of the disease in mid-March.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).