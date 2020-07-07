New Delhi, July 7: India's coronavirus case tally crossed 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total positive cases have increased to 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases. The number of cured patients have improved to 4,39,948 and 20,160 people have so far died due to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with a total of 2,11,987 COVID-19 cases and 9,026 deaths. Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 1,14,978 cases. Delhi crossed the 1 lakh cases mark on Tuesday and 3,115 people have died so far in the national capital. COVID-19: India's National Positivity Rate Stands at 6.73%.

India's coronavirus tally crossed 7 lakh mark:

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 67 74 0 141 2 Andhra Pradesh 10860 8920 239 20019 3 Arunachal Pradesh 176 92 2 270 4 Assam 4264 7882 14 12160 5 Bihar 3031 8997 97 12125 6 Chandigarh 82 401 6 489 7 Chhattisgarh 624 2667 14 3305 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 183 114 0 297 9 Delhi 25620 72088 3115 100823 10 Goa 745 1061 7 1813 11 Gujarat 8497 26315 1960 36772 12 Haryana 3893 13335 276 17504 13 Himachal Pradesh 303 763 11 1077 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3219 5318 138 8675 15 Jharkhand 759 2068 20 2847 16 Karnataka 14389 10527 401 25317 17 Kerala 2254 3341 27 5622 18 Ladakh 168 836 1 1005 19 Madhya Pradesh 3088 11579 617 15284 20 Maharashtra 87699 115262 9026 211987 21 Manipur 656 734 0 1390 22 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 23 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 24 Nagaland 382 243 0 625 25 Odisha 3002 6486 38 9526 26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 27 Punjab 1828 4494 169 6491 28 Rajasthan 3949 16278 461 20688 29 Sikkim 60 65 0 125 30 Tamil Nadu 46836 66571 1571 114978 31 Telangana 10646 14781 306 25733 32 Tripura 460 1219 1 1680 33 Uttarakhand 533 2586 42 3161 34 Uttar Pradesh 8718 19109 809 28636 35 West Bengal 6973 15235 779 22987 Cases being reassigned to states 5034 5034 Total# 259557 439948 20160 719665

The national positivity rate in India for COVID-19 stood at 6.73 percent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The infection rate was released by the government shortly after it announced that more than one crore (10 million) tests have been conducted in India so far, since the outbreak of the disease in mid-March.

