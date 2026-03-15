Mumbai, March 15: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced on Saturday that the electric vehicle manufacturer is set to launch its ambitious Terafab project within seven days. This major initiative aims to establish a domestic semiconductor fabrication facility, marking a significant step in the company’s push to secure its hardware supply chain for artificial intelligence applications.

The Terafab project is designed to integrate logic chip production, memory, and advanced packaging into one massive facility located in the United States. By bringing these critical processes under one roof, Tesla aims to reach a target production capacity of more than 100 billion custom AI chips per year to support its diverse technological ecosystem. X Money Early Public Access Launch Next Month: Elon Musk.

Terafab Launching in 7 Days:Elon Musk

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Tesla Scaling Infrastructure for Future Technology

This new manufacturing capacity is intended to power a broad array of Tesla’s advanced products, including its Full Self-Driving software, Optimus humanoid robots, and the Dojo supercomputing clusters. Furthermore, the facility will support xAI initiatives, reinforcing Tesla’s commitment to internal vertical integration as the demand for high performance computing power continues to accelerate globally.

The announcement follows remarks Musk made during the company’s annual meeting last year, where he initially identified the need for a gigantic chip fabrication plant. He emphasized that even under best case scenarios for existing supply chains, the volume of chips available from current partners was insufficient to meet the long term production requirements for Tesla's autonomous ambitions.

Tesla Reducing Global Supply Chain Dependencies

Historically, Tesla has relied on major foundries such as Taiwan’s TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung for its specialized hardware. However, the Terafab project is viewed as a strategy to mitigate risks associated with global semiconductor shortages and complex geopolitical tensions. By establishing domestic production, Tesla seeks to reduce its dependence on foreign foundries. Elon Musk’s X, xAI Launch Investigation After Grok Chatbot Generates ‘Racist’ Content and False Claims Regarding Football Tragedies.

While Musk has previously discussed the potential for collaborative discussions with Intel regarding manufacturing efforts, Tesla has not confirmed any specific partnerships for the Terafab facility. The company did not immediately respond to requests for further details regarding the specific location or financial investment of the project, leaving the industry awaiting imminent updates as the one week launch timeline commences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).