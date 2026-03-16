Humanoid Robot ‘Arrested’ for Scaring Elderly Woman in China’s Macau, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai, March 16: An unusual encounter between a high-tech humanoid robot and an elderly resident in the Patane district has sparked a debate over public safety and urban technology. On Thursday, March 12, a woman was transported to a local hospital after being "frightened" by a bipedal robot that appeared behind her while she was walking near the Lok Yeung Fa Yuen residential complex. While the woman suffered no physical injuries, the incident - captured on video and widely shared - has highlighted the growing presence of advanced robotics in public spaces.

Viral Video Shows Confrontation in Patane

The incident occurred as the woman was reportedly distracted by her mobile phone on a narrow sidewalk. According to local authorities and witness footage, the robot came to a halt directly behind her. Upon turning around, the woman was startled by the machine's presence and its integrated lighting systems. Unitree Go1: Know Features and Price of China-Made Robotic Dog.

Humanoid Robot Arrested for 'Harassing' Elderly Woman in Macau

WATCH: Humanoid robot arrested after it reportedly harass an elderly woman on a public street in Macau pic.twitter.com/sWInqNO1eR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 16, 2026

Viral Video Shows Humanoid Robot Being Detained in China's Macau

SHOCKING INCIDENT IN MACAU 🚨 A humanoid #Robot was reportedly arrested after harassing an elderly woman on a public street in Macau. Authorities are investigating the incident, raising new concerns about AI and robotics safety in public spaces. pic.twitter.com/Jrn3ZkX2xQ — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) March 16, 2026

Viral social media footage shows the woman angrily confronting the robot before two Macau police officers arrived at the scene. In a moment that many online users jokingly described as an "arrest", one officer was seen placing a hand on the robot's shoulder as they escorted it away from the residential area.

Owner of Humanoid Robot Identified and Warned

Investigations revealed that the robot belongs to a local education centre, which has been utilising the machine for promotional purposes across Macau attractions, including the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Cotai Strip, for the past six months. The centre’s manager explained that the robot was operating via a combination of preset programming and remote human supervision. He noted that the robot was programmed to wait for obstacles to clear, which is why it had stopped behind the pedestrian. The owner, a man in his 50s, was located nearby and given a formal reminder by police to exercise greater caution when deploying the machine in congested pedestrian zones.

The Technology: Unitree G1 Humanoid

The robot involved has been identified as a model from the Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, specifically a version of the G1 humanoid launched in mid-2024. This model is known for its advanced "360-degree" joint flexibility and sophisticated depth cameras designed for obstacle avoidance. While the technology is designed to navigate around humans safely, this incident suggests that the "uncanny" appearance and sudden presence of such machines can still cause significant psychological distress to the public. China's Humanoid Robots Share Stage With Wang Leehom in Viral Concert Performance! Elon Musk Impressed With The Dance Moves.

Education Centre Issues an Apology After Video Goes Viral

The elderly woman was discharged from the hospital shortly after her arrival and has reportedly declined to pursue further legal action or compensation. The education centre has since issued a formal apology for the distress caused. While Macau has been a testing ground for various smart-city initiatives, this event marks one of the first documented instances where police were required to "detain" a humanoid robot to resolve a public disturbance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (South China Morning Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).