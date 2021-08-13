Allahabad, Aug 12 (PTI) In a case related to the suspension of Gorakhpur pediatrician Kafeel Ahmad Khan, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Allahabad High Court that an independent disciplinary proceeding was initiated against him in another matter and an order of suspension was separately passed on it.

This proceeding, according to the additional advocate general (AAG), is yet to conclude and the order of suspension passed therein continues to hold.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A12 Smartphone With Exynos 850 Chipset Launched in India; Priced From Rs 13,999.

Khan was suspended from service after the death of about 60 infants in the BRD Medical College Hospital due to alleged lack of oxygen.

The AAG, in response to an earlier order of the court, apprised it that following the order of suspension on August 22, 2017, Khan was attached to the office of Director, Medical Education.

Also Read | Realme Book Slim To Be Launched in India on August 18 Alongside Realme GT Series.

Subsequently, he was separately suspended with respect to the various incidents that occurred in the office.

Taking these submissions of the AAG on record, Justice Yashwant Varma directed the state government to bring on record by way of an affidavit within two weeks regarding the other suspension order as well as other necessary facts in so far as the challenge to earlier order of suspension dated August 22, 2017.

The court fixed August 31 as the next date of hearing.

On August 6, the Uttar Pradesh government had informed the Allahabad High Court that the disciplinary authority's order dated February 24, 2020, whereby further enquiry was directed against Khan has been withdrawn.

It was also submitted on behalf of the AAG that all endeavour shall be made to conclude the disciplinary proceedings within a period of three months.

In the present writ petition in which Khan has challenged the 2017 order by which he was suspended from service, he has disclosed that initially the proceedings were drawn against nine people.

"Seven out of those who were suspended along with the petitioner have since been reinstated pending conclusion of disciplinary proceedings," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)