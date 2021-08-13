Realme is all set to launch the highly-anticipated Realme Book (Slim) in India next week. The brand has already confirmed that it will also announce the prices of the Realme GT series alongside the much-awaited laptop. It's worth noting that it would be the first laptop from the brand. The Realme GT Series is expected to consist of two models - Realme GT vanilla variant and Realme GT Master Edition. The company had recently teased the Realme Book (Slim) on its official Twitter account. Realme GT 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Its India Launch.

The upcoming laptop was also teased by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter. The top official on the micro-blogging site confirmed that it would be a game-changer product. Additionally, some of its key specifications were also revealed by the CEO ahead of its official launch.

Realme Book (Slim) (Photo Credits: Realme)

If the leaked specifications are to be believed, the upcoming Realme Book (Slim) will boast a 14-inch display with a resolution of 2160x1440 pixels. The laptop is said to have a blue light certification. It will be powered by an Intel Core i5 processor which is likely to come paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe of storage. The laptop is also expected to come with features such as dual Harmon Kardon speakers, triple microphone array, backlit keyboard, Windows precision drivers, and more.

The #realmeBook Slim is arriving! It's Aluminum Alloy Body exudes a premium & super classy look. Embrace the slim and lightweight book that is #DesignedToEmpower. Launching at 12:30 PM, 18th August on our official channels. Head here: https://t.co/VKM4DEA5Q3 pic.twitter.com/D0OE9qLBjB — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) August 12, 2021

As far as connectivity options are concerned, the laptop is said to get one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-C 3.1 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, recent reports also suggest that it would also get a fingerprint sensor. The laptop is likely to be backed by a 54Whr battery with 65W fast charging. The upcoming laptop will be lighter in weight, which could weigh around 1.3kg. Coming to prices, the Realme Book (Slim) is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs. 55,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).