Samsung, the South Korean technology major, has silently launched a new variant of the Galaxy A12 smartphone that went on sale in our market this February with MediaTek's Helio P35 SoC. But this version draws power from an in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset. The same smartphone recently was introduced in Russia as Galaxy A12 Nacho. The main highlights of the mid-range phone are quad rear cameras, notched HD+ display, Exynos 850 SoC and more. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Like MediaTek-powered, the newly launched Galaxy A12 comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB and 128GB. The former is priced at Rs 13,999, which is similar to the original Galaxy A12. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 16,499. The original Galaxy A12 is also available in two variants - 4GB +64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The latter costs Rs 14,999. It comes in three colours - Blue, Black and White. It is now available for purchase via Samsung India's official website.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS TFT display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, which comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There is also a provision to expand internal storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for video calls as well as taking selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging. It boots on Android 11 with One UI Core.

