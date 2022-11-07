Kohima, Nov 7 (PTI) Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in remote parts of Nagaland's Peren district on Monday amid reports of violence at the border with Chumoukedima district, according to a notification.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in Lamhainamdi village and adjoining areas, Peren's Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973 to ensure that public peace and tranquility is maintained, it said.

Assembly of more than five people and carrying of any lethal weapons in the disputed Lamhainamdi village and adjoining areas are prohibited, it added.

Security personnel and medical emergency services are exempted from the purview of the order, it said.

In another advisory, Kumar said that in view of the prevailing law and order situation at Jalukie Sub-Division and nearby areas, those travelling via Molvom-Kiyevi-Mhainamtsi-Peren and Dimapur-Pimla-Peren should take precaution.

Dimapur's Commissioner of Police Rothihu Tetseo also imposed prohibitory orders along the highway from Vihuto-Khehoyi-Kiyevi village area, and along the Chumoukedima-Peren district border.

The details of the violence that was reported from the remote area could not be immediately confirmed.

