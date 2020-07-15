Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government is promoting skill development among the youth to make them more employable.

Addressing an event through video conferencing on World Youth Skills Day, Gehlot said the state is moving fast towards delivering Information technology based governance.

“We are also trying to reduce the burden of files in government offices and move towards digitisation,” he said while speaking at the 'Saksham Yuva Programme'.

The chief minister also interacted with youngsters trained at the state's industrial training institutes.

Gehlot said the country was going through an economic recession and the coronavirus crisis has badly affected its economy and every state needs investment.

Meanwhile, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneur Minister Ashok Chandna too said that the state's youth are getting job oriented training in colleges so that they can become employable, a release said.

