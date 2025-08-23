New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Following the Supreme Court's recent order issued on Friday on stray dogs, residents in Delhi's Saket area and the local RWA (Resident Welfare Association) raised strong objections, highlighting that the order does not guarantee public safety and the situation remain the same as it used to be.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that only stray dogs showing aggressive behaviour or those infected with rabies should be kept in the shelters. All other dogs, once vaccinated and immunised, must be released back into the area from where they were picked up. The court stated that dogs should not be removed from their natural environment unnecessarily.

In Saket, residents questioned how authorities would determine if a dog is aggressive and who would decide if it would attack.

The resident said the Supreme Court's order does not address the ground reality, as news about incidents of stray dogs attacking children and the elderly continue to be reported from parks and streets.

They also raised concerns about the implementation of the Supreme Court's order to create dedicated feeding zones for the dogs. They said that he court has asked the MCD to set up feeding points, but who will ensure they actually do it? They pointed out that the court had earlier ordered the MCD to remove encroachments from footpaths, but no action was taken on the ground.

On the other hand, some people have welcomed the Supreme Court's order, calling it balanced. They said that stray dogs are also part of society and they have the right to live. Sending them to shelters forcefully is inhuman and unnecessary. With proper vaccination and sterilisation, they believe the issue can be managed more effectively.

An RWA member from Saket stated, "We want the government and municipal authorities to come up with a roadmap that ensures the safety of both people and animals."

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier order regarding the management of stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), directing that the animals be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.

The apex court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour will not be released and will instead be kept in confinement.

"Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court said in its revised directive. (ANI)

