Sultanpur (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A special court awarded three-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,500 to AAP MP Sanjay Singh and five others on Wednesday in a case registered against them in 2001 over a protest against frequent power cuts in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Special magistrate of the MP/MLA court Yogesh Yadav awarded the sentence to Singh, former Samajwadi Party MLA Anup Sanda, former corporator Kamal Srivastava and three others.

The case was registered against them under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

All the accused were given bail on an application of their lawyers for appeal.

After the verdict, Singh tweeted in Hindi, "Convicted for protesting for people suffering from power cuts by Sultanpur court and was awarded three months imprisonment and Rs 1,500 fine. I accept all the punishment and the fight for public interest will continue. An appeal against the order will be made in the concerned court."

