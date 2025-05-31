Tumakuru (Karnataka), May 31 (PTI) Farmer organisations, opposition BJP and JD(S) on Saturday staged a massive protest against the Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project near Gubbi here, officials said.

The protesters had reportedly reached the project site. Later, they withdrew the protest after administration assured to halt the project work. Some of the protesters were detained by the police, they said.

Also Read | Key Financial Rules Changing From June 1, 2025: From Credit Cards and FD Rates to Aadhaar Card Updation, Here Are Big Finance-Related Changes Taking Place Next Month.

MLAs B Suresh Gowda, G B Jyothi Ganesh and M T Krishnappa participated in the protest. There was heavy police deployment at the spot.

A group of seers from different religious Maths participated in the protest.

Also Read | Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2025: Matter of Pride That Queen Ahilyabai Was Daughter of Maharashtra, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis (See Pics).

Raising anti-government slogans, the protesters sat on the roads disrupting traffic. They also resorted to burning tyres and termed the government's plan to divert the Hemavathi canal water to neighboring Bengaluru South district (Ramanagara) despite public opposition as "unscientific".

The protesters claimed that this project will be detrimental to several taluks of Tumakuru district.

Tahsildar had imposed prohibitory orders in 10 km radius of the place where work is underway till 6 am on June 1.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP MLA Gowda said, the Deputy Commissioner spoke to us and agreed to stop the work and shift the machines that are at work.

"We have given a month's time. Today our farmers have shown a sample. Today, just on a call given, farmers gathered from across Tumakuru and expressed their anger through a padayatra (march) by violating the prohibitory orders," he said.

Farmers approached close to the canal work but they were requested by the Superintendent of Police not to take law into their hands. Respecting the law, we adopted a peaceful approach. If the government again decides to go ahead, they will face strong protest, he warned.

The BJP MLA urged the government to call an all party meeting immediately and stop the work.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Bengaluru said, he has spoken to district in-charge Minister G Parameshwara, and asked him to resolve the issue.

Parameshwara called the protest nothing but politics.

"The government decided on the canal and approved about Rs 1,000 crore funds and the work. When we attempted to begin the work three months ago, BJP opposed it calling it unscientific, subsequently a meeting was held under the leadership of irrigation minister and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar where BJP and JD(S) MLAs were present. It was decided in the meeting to form a technical committee and seek their opinion on feasibility before taking a decision," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Based on the technical committee report which gave a go ahead for the project, the work was started, Parameshwara said, "They are again protesting to stop the work, we will talk to them and continue."

Despite assurances from the Deputy CM that it will in no way affect Tumakuru, if they protest one should understand what their intention is, Parameshwara added.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, all the MLAs including Krishnappa and Suresh Gowda are aware of facts but still they are protesting.

"People there also are our own, we will protect the interest of everyone," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)