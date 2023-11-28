Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Protests were held at the National Institute of Technology here on Tuesday over a student's social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Temple Purified With 'Gangajal' in Siddharthnagar After Visit by Samajwadi Party’s Muslim MLA Sayeda Khatoon.

The students have blocked both the gates of the institution, located in Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus, officials said.

Police have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the protesting students who claimed that the social media post has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, they said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Sonia Gandhi Urges People of State To Vote for Congress, Says People Have Given Respect by Calling Her 'Amma'.

The Institute is contemplating taking action against the student for sharing the post on social media, they said.

Clashes between local and outstation students had rocked the institute in 2016 after India lost to the West Indies in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

As some of the local students burst crackers to celebrate India's loss, the outstation students protested leading to clashes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)