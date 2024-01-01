The Indian Space Research Organisation launched X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, January 1, 2024. According to ISRO, the performances of the first, second, third and fourth stages of the mission are normal. PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: ISRO To Launch First-Ever Space Mission on January 1 With X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite.

ISRO Launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission

#WATCH | PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch | ISRO launches X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/ws6Ik0Cdll — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

