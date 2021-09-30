Puducherry, Sep 30 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged 59 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 1,26,367, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the fresh cases identified at the end of the examination of 5,169 samples were spread over Puducherry (28), Karaikal (24), Mahe (5) and Yanam (2).

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday and the toll remained at 1,840, he said.

As many as 57 recoveries were reported taking the overall recoveries to 1,23,697.

Sriramulu said that the Department has tested so far 17.91 lakh samples and found 15.21 lakh out of them to be negative.

The number of active cases stood at 830 with 123 patients in hospitals and the remaining 707 in home isolation, he said.

The Health department Director said the test positivity rate in the union territory was 1.14 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.89 per cent respectively.

He said 10,03,013 doses have been administered so far and they included 6,91,872 first doses while 3,11,141 were second doses.

