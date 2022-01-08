Puducherry, Jan 8 (PTI) The Puducherry administration on Saturday decided to strengthen its border surveillance as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid rising cases of Omicron variant.

Also Read | Bulli Bai App Main Accused Niraj Bishnoi Threatens to Commit Suicide in Police Custody, Claims DCP KPS Malhotra.

In a press release, District Collector E Vallavan said a joint meeting of officials of the Revenue, Health, Police and Local Administration departments was held earlier in the day to decide several measures to keep vigil on the spread of the virus.

Also Read | Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Devotees Allowed to Offer Prayers at Gurudwaras Tomorrow During Weekend Curfew, Says DDMA.

He said the preventive measures discussed and decided at the meeting, included enforcement of steps with immediate effect to strengthen surveillance at the border points by teams comprising health officials and the police.

This measure was aimed at ensuring entry of people into Puducherry with at least one dose of vaccination against COVID-19 and also for identification of people with symptoms.

The entry points from Tamil Nadu to Puducherry are from Dindivanam, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Marakkanam (ECR segment).

Vallavan said officials of the Revenue, Local Administration, Labour, Health, Police and Municipalities would conduct joint inspections to keep close vigil on hotels, malls, market places, theatres and gatherings at the marriage celebrations.

The inspection team would ensure that there was adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. If they find any lapse of shortcoming in following the safety norms, the officials would seal the premises particularly with repeated violations.

Vallavan said all commercial establishments should ensure that hand sanitisers and thermal scanners were in place on their premises and there should be markings for social distancing by customers.

The collector said hotels, lodges and restaurants should also introduce necessary changes in system of booking for accommodation to ensure that only vaccinated people check in to the rooms.

Vallavan said the administration had launched several preventive measures as there was a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry.

The Union Territory has been witnessing a continued rise in the number of cases. The cases stood at 280 on Saturday and Puducherry region alone accounted for 234 cases out of the new infections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)