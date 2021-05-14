Pune, May 14 (PTI) A teacher from Pune was cheated of Rs 2.40 lakh by cyber fraudsters while looking for information on RT-PCR tests for coronavirus as he had to fly to Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

However, since the victim had intimated the cyber cell of the local police in time, the amount was frozen before it could be transferred into the accounts of the fraudsters, an official said.

"The man called on an airline number he found on the net. The person who responded promised to help him and sent him links to download, which were actually remote device control apps. The accused used these apps to carry out transactions to the tune of Rs 2.40 lakh from his debit and credit cards," said Pune cyber cell sub inspector Ravindra Gawari.

"After he approached us, we got the payment platform to stop the transfer of the amount, which was reverted in the victim's account. In the last one week, we have managed to get Rs 8 lakh returned in separate cases with the help of bank, e-commerce and payment platform officials," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)