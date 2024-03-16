Pune, Mar 16 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his wife and 16-year-old daughter to death following an argument at their home in Maharashtra's Pune city on Saturday, police said.

The deaths came to light when the accused, Ajay Talewale, walked into the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station and surrendered in the morning, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Dattanagar area in the early hours of the day, he said.

The family was facing financial troubles and the couple had a heated argument, the official said.

In a fit of rage, the accused attacked his wife Shweta (40) with a knife and then proceeded to stab his daughter Shiroli, he said.

Both the mother and daughter were killed on the spot, the official said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the accused and a probe has been initiated.

